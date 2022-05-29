Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.19 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

