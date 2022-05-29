Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the April 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 2,664,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,588,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

