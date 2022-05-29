Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

TSE:AQN opened at C$18.47 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$17.14 and a 12-month high of C$20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$931.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$974.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.467 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 103.08%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.