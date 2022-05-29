Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) vs. Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Financial Survey

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Rating) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alimco Financial and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems 16.38% 18.12% 14.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and Allegro MicroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 6.33 $119.41 million $0.61 41.89

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alimco Financial and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $36.83, suggesting a potential upside of 44.16%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimco Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

