Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

ALIM stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.