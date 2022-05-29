Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,127.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $292,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,746 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,124. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alkermes by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 325,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 200.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,772,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

ALKS traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $30.54. 1,892,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

