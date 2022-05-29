Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.54. The stock had a trading volume of 453,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,985. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1,143.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42,933 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Allegion by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,509,000 after purchasing an additional 89,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

