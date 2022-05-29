Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 91,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,685. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0926 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
