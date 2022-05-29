Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 91,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,685. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0926 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 111,612 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,668,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.