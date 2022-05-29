Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Up 54.1% in May

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ALVOF stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $191.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.18.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 44.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alvopetro Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

