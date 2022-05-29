AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.01. 243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $122.85 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

