American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $356.15 million, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

