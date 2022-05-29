American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMS opened at $2.30 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.99.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

