American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMS opened at $2.30 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.99.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

