Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

AMPH opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 67,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,288,950.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,156,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,623,695.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,241 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

