Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the April 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AMYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $8.03 on Friday. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $513.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 0.11.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.