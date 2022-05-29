Analysts Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.27. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.43. 7,356,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,537,474. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

