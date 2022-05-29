Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of BOH opened at $79.38 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

