Analysts Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.54 and the lowest is $3.17. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $14.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.23 to $20.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $21.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

COP opened at $114.60 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

