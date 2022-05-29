Analysts Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) to announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.22.
Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
