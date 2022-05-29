Analysts Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) will report sales of $569.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $546.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $585.90 million. Etsy reported sales of $528.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. Etsy has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average is $160.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,525 shares of company stock worth $21,504,922 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

