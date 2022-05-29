Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $768.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 141.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.