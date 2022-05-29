Analysts Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

NASDAQ IART traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 191,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,574. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,518 shares of company stock worth $10,129,401. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $270,931,000 after buying an additional 108,831 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,540,000 after buying an additional 152,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after buying an additional 231,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

