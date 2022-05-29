Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Lincoln National posted earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.4% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 84,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. 1,176,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,957. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

