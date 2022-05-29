Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Post $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.53. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lindsay by 92.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 159.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $127.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average of $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.79. Lindsay has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $179.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Lindsay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.