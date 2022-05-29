Analysts Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBIO. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 758,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,754,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 736,952 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 210.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 168,416 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

