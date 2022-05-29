Analysts Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NTST stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 260,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $26.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.99%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 12.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

