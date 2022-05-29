Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $7.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on ON shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

