Analysts Anticipate Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. Qiagen posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qiagen.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of QGEN traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.39. 746,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,450. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

