Analysts Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $371.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will post $371.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.97 million and the highest is $397.90 million. SLM reported sales of $338.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. SLM has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SLM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,222,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,556,000 after acquiring an additional 634,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SLM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,189 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,751,000 after acquiring an additional 652,411 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 16.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

