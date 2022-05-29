Analysts Anticipate The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valens.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLNS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $3,206,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the 1st quarter worth $1,272,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the first quarter worth $688,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Valens stock remained flat at $$0.81 during midday trading on Friday. 113,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,556. Valens has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

