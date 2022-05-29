Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will announce $320.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.62 million and the highest is $369.40 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $330.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

