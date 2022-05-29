Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Announce $2.42 EPS

Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will post $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $9.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $9.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $10.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.52.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,489,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.81. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

