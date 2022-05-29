Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Post $1.61 EPS

Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Autodesk posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.10.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $173.90 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.89.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

