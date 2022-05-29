Analysts Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post $1.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.69. Canadian National Railway reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,011. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.95. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

