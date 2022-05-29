Analysts Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.88 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 624.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $67.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.61 million to $81.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $178.97 million, with estimates ranging from $116.36 million to $271.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCXI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at about $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,776 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $28,980,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

