Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.81. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after buying an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $23,277,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

