Analysts Expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Danimer Scientific reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.76. 1,344,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,710. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.52. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

