Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.57) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 666,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 631.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,145 shares of company stock worth $800,650 over the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $220,088,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after buying an additional 1,513,706 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after buying an additional 715,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

