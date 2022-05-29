Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will report $81.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.92 million to $86.08 million. IMAX posted sales of $50.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $334.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.79 million to $340.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $396.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.07.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.57.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 208,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $248,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in IMAX by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in IMAX by 708.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

