Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.90. Macy’s posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

M stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 21,153,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,965,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

