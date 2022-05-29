Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.79. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 997,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 621,420 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 430,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.