Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.79. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 997,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 621,420 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 430,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

