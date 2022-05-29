Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. PACCAR reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR opened at $85.67 on Friday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.