Analysts Expect Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $11.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pardes Biosciences.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13).

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08. Pardes Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

