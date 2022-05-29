Analysts Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.95 Million

Analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will report $69.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. Paya posted sales of $63.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $279.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.10 million to $280.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $314.85 million, with estimates ranging from $307.20 million to $330.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYA opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Paya has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.01.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

