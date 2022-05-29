Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 230,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,193. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.56 million, a P/E ratio of 128.01 and a beta of 1.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.85%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, COO Kelly L. Price sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $88,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,241 shares of company stock worth $944,271. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 59,348 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 209,570 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

