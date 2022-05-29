Analysts Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Earnings of $4.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $4.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.82 and the lowest is $4.27. Thor Industries reported earnings of $3.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $18.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.05 to $19.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $13.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Thor Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 826,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,129. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.