Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 29th (ASRT, CPF, GWRS, INTT, KTOS, LOW, MFIN, MRC, MUFG, SMFG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, May 29th:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

