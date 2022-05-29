Analyzing Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

63.2% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 11.21% 5.07% 1.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Keppel REIT and Armada Hoffler Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 1 0 3 0 2.50

Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus price target of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and Armada Hoffler Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $161.20 million N/A $179.48 million N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties $284.08 million 4.30 $21.89 million $0.24 57.92

Keppel REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keppel REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.