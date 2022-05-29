Analyzing LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) & LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for LegalZoom.com and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 4 6 0 2.60 LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.28%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $57.44, suggesting a potential upside of 117.84%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 4.44 -$108.66 million ($0.77) -16.69 LiveRamp $443.03 million 4.06 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -51.71

LiveRamp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LegalZoom.com. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LegalZoom.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -21.77% -1,446.94% -29.38% LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63%

Summary

LiveRamp beats LegalZoom.com on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.