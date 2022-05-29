Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,428,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN opened at $65.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

