AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on AU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

AU opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,542 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,059 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after acquiring an additional 822,601 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at $18,479,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,578,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,076,000 after acquiring an additional 754,778 shares in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

